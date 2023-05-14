God continues being - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exodus chapter 3, God said that emphatically I am the God being – I am present and active, I am alive without a timeframe starting or beginning on a certain date and stopping or ending on a certain date, I exist being Who I am at all times and during all situations, I express My action or mode of life which is that I continue to be – I remain being God without any change regarding My deliberate determination.