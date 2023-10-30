BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A transcript of this episode is available on www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN. Click the TRANSCRIPTS button.
Welcome back to letter number five to the church at Sardis. We discover in the letter this week that there is no initial compliment--as there was for the first four churches. Instead, we find a church who has self-inflicted difficulties. From the outside, the church at Sardis appears to be one way, but is actually the total opposite.