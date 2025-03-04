The Outliers: Rafi Farber | Preparing For the ENDGAME | Today's World Changers

Join us for a special episode of The Outliers with The End Game Investor, Rafi Farber! Rafi’s Youtube channel and Substack are a treasure troveof up-to-date financial market analyses from the Austrian school of economics. Rafi breaks down the ins and outs of our debt-based currency and gives his viewers tips on how they can protect themselves from the coming financial crisis that is sure to bring investors and non-investors to their knees. How can you protect yourself, family and assets as the End Game approaches? If you've been confused about sound money, the economy, and where we are headed, you won't be after our fascinating, fun and faith-filled conversation with one of the leading financial experts of our time! Read More and Connect with Rafi: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-rafi-farber/





