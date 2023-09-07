BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New California Water Rationing Rule To Cut Water Use 20% In Some Communities By 2025
The Free American Press
The Free American Press
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 09/07/2023

The state of California now wants to cut water usage in the whole state by incremental levels year by year. Even if, California is not in a drought. Does this make sense when California's population is decreasing? That makes it seem like the California government wants to decrease the population more. Also, this is a power grab by the state to takeover water resources from local communities. If you would like to help me continue my videos you can donate here. https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8Xm6J4Lspe or here https://www.givesendgo.com/thefreeamericanpress I also have my real estate license, if you are buying or selling a house I can help you. Just write me at [email protected] Thanks for your support! I Want To Protect Our God Given Rights To Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness. So, I Made https://TheFreeAmericanPress.comTo Fight Censorship And Government Overreach. At The Free American Press I Write Articles, About Breaking News And On Exposing Secret Agendas In Our Government. I Also Write, On How We Can Reclaim Our God Given Rights. I Make Videos On UgeTube.com And Bitchute.com To Express My Views On Subjects Pertaining To Government. Here Are The Links. https://ugetube.com@The%20Free%20American%20Press https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077641869503 https://twitter.com/HoratAlexander https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VZiD1MzR28gF/ https://lbry.tv/TheFreeAmericanPress:9 I Am Also On Social Media Please Follow Me. I Post Articles And Videos On These Sites. Here Are The Links. https://www.minds.com/thefreeamericanpress/ https://parler.com/profile/TheFreeAmericanPress/posts https://gab.com/TheFreeAmericanPress

Keywords
politicalwaterpower grab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy