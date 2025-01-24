Executive Orders for Everyone! - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw578/
This week on the New World Next Week: Davos prepares for global risks, misinformation, and Trump's virtual presntation; Trump frees Ross, exits the WHO, rips up Paris and pals around with Bill Gates; and on his way out the door Biden allows Peltier to spend his remaining years at home.
