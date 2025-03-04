16 Years Behind Bars, Ahmed Anjas’ Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the "Al-Tufan Al-Ahrar" deal for the exchange of prisoners, the freed prisoner Ahmed Yaqub Anjas, from the village of Kharbatha Bani Harith, west of Ramallah, was released after spending 16 years in the occupation’s prisons.
Interview: Ahmed Anjas
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 09/02/2025
