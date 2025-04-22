BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is DMG?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
138 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dr Darrell Wolfe: Judy, what is DMG? In layman's terms?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: In layman's terms, dimethylglycine ]is pictured on that slide, that book. So dimethylglycine is two methyl groups, CH3 on your smallest amino acid, glycine. So it's an intermediate metabolite in the human body. But where does it come from? And interesting the subtitle of Roger Kendalls book, and it says: How a breakthrough nutrient gives new hope to cardiovascular cancer and kids with autism. It's a key, important nutrient that is only very low levels in our food.

04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=dmg

