© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Dr Darrell Wolfe: Judy, what is DMG? In layman's terms?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: In layman's terms, dimethylglycine ]is pictured on that slide, that book. So dimethylglycine is two methyl groups, CH3 on your smallest amino acid, glycine. So it's an intermediate metabolite in the human body. But where does it come from? And interesting the subtitle of Roger Kendalls book, and it says: How a breakthrough nutrient gives new hope to cardiovascular cancer and kids with autism. It's a key, important nutrient that is only very low levels in our food.
04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html
DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=dmg