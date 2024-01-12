GONZALO LIRA - LAST VIDEO, Last July - I'm About To Cross The Border 3/3 - “I will definitely be sent to a Prison labor camp, Where I Will Most Certainly Die” - RIP🙏🌹

If you want to view the first 2 videos just minutes before this last one, the links are further down below. Cynthia

The US State Department confirmed to RIA Novosti the death of American citizen Gonzalo Lira in a Ukrainian prison.

“We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine. We express our most sincere condolences to the family for the loss they have suffered,” the American Foreign Ministry told our correspondent in response to a request to comment on the information that Lira died in custody. “We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the family [of the deceased], we will not comment further at this difficult time,” the US State Department added.

GONZALO LIRA - LAST VIDEO, Last July Repost - I'm About To Cross The Border 3/3 - “I will definitely be sent to a prison labor camp, Where I Will Most Certainly Die”



My Decision - I'll Take My Chances Crossing the Border into Hungary - Right Now! - Understand What's Going On.

Gonzalo Lira - I'm About To Cross The Border 3/3

My Options - I decided to take my chances and try crossing the Border into Hungary for Political Asylum. I'm hoping Hungry will show mercy and understanding. At the time this video goes live, I will be across the border and will find out If I'm arrested again I will die. If you don't hear from me again, raise a fuss... "I ask you very humbly, please recognize the literal death that awaits me if this doesn't work out. Understand what's going on".

Right now, I'm about to try to get out of Ukraine, and seek political asylum in Hungary. Either I'll cross the border and make it to safety, or I'll be disappeared by the Kiev regime. This is what's happened to me over the past three months. 1/25

