Melbourne Freedom Rally 15 June 2024 - Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
21 followers
0
37 views • 11 months ago

Part 2 of three videos of this Saturday's Rally, this one covering the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market. It felt very lively and upbeat and there was much to share each speaker giving a different slant on what stems from corruption at the highest levels of government and medicine. The iconic market offered a large number of listeners. 

Keywords
freedomcorruptiongovernmentmedicinerallymelbournequeen victoria market
