BULL FIGHTING RING PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here I am in Cocoa beach, Costa Rica having a look around and while I went to the farmers market I came across a bull fighting ring which I thought I would show you. The construction is shoddy at best but it really does have a ton of character! If you have any questions about moving to Costa Rica please get a hold of me right away at www.kevinjjohnston.me