Culture War | What Leads Prodigals From a Christian Family Back Home? | “Transgender to Transformed” | Guest: Laura Perry Smalts | “Telling the World How You Feel Doesn’t Fix Anything” | Psalm 107:20

Moms on a Mission welcomes to the show Laura Perry Smalts who shares her story of how she fell into the trap of transgenderism even while growing up in a Christian home. She explains that doubting God’s goodness is what causes kids to walk away from their faith. Her detransition story of redemption and healing is inspiring to us all.





https://transgendertotransformed.com





www.momsonamission.net





https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d




