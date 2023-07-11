In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





July 10, 2023





National File’s Frankie Stockes and John Dyslin sharpen iron over last days considerations, the return of the Days of Noah, and being equipped when the enemy comes in like a flood.

John is the author of Nehemiah Strong, a comprehensive field manual equipping believers to stand and prevail in this season when the enemy comes in like a flood. With 480 pages of intensive spiritual and practical equipping for a myriad of scenarios, Nehemiah Strong is an essential reference for anyone asking, “What do I do now?”

Learn more or purchase Nehemiah Strong at johndyslin.com, and use the special discount code ‘Trenches’ to save 10% on all purchases.





SPONSORS

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!





If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.





Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!

CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link

https://goldco.com/trenches





MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:

https://www.mypillow.com/

General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:

https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/

If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop





FOLLOW:

https://teddydaniels.tv/

https://gab.com/teddydanielspa

https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zanlo-live-9pm-frontlines-spiritual-battle-between-good-vs-evil.html