Josh Yoder Joins Brannon Howse to discuss the Latest Sudden Pilot "Vaccine" Injury Events
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
233 views • 03/24/2023

(March 24, 2023) Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers.org joins Brannon Howse to discuss the captain of Southwest Flight 6013 who became incapacitated on March 22nd while in flight and much more.


US Freedom Flyers:  https://usfreedomflyers.org/

Josh Yoder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshYoder


Brannon Howse "Another Pilot Pulled From Flight Deck Incapacitated": https://banned.video/watch?id=641de66c2841f35bbaeb654a

Keywords
current eventscollapsecover-upvaccinegovernmentfaadeathsmandatesheart attackssouthwestairlinescardiac arrestinjuriespilotscovidmyocarditisdied suddenlyflight 6013
