Josh Yoder Joins Brannon Howse to discuss the Latest Sudden Pilot "Vaccine" Injury Events

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(March 24, 2023) Josh Yoder of US Freedom Flyers.org joins Brannon Howse to discuss the captain of Southwest Flight 6013 who became incapacitated on March 22nd while in flight and much more.
Josh Yoder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JoshYoder
Brannon Howse "Another Pilot Pulled From Flight Deck Incapacitated": https://banned.video/watch?id=641de66c2841f35bbaeb654a