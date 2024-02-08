© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE DARK SIDE OF THE BORDER CRISIS | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Investigative Journalist, Lara Logan, joins Del live from the Take Back Our Borders Convoy in Dripping Springs, TX, traveling cross country to the border to shed light on the current border crisis.
Hear also from former US Army Green Beret Field Surgeon, Dr. Pete Chambers, about the atrocities of human and drug trafficking this open door policy has led to and why the US government is allowing it to continue.
#LaraLogan #TakeBackOurBordersConvoy #BorderCrisis