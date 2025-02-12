Multipolar World and US Foreign Policy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Marco Rubio highlights a new reality: the US can no longer dominate alone. A multi-polar world is emerging, with China, Russia, and the US sharing the stage. Are we witnessing the end of an era?
What do YOU think this means for global politics?
#GlobalShift #Geopolitics #MarcoRubio #NewWorldOrder
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport