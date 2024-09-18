BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FANTASTIC NEWS! JFK JOINS WITH THE PLEADIANS TO BRING PEACE TO EARTH!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Hello Friends! On this fantastic show, I interview John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy (and others) on the new agreement between JFK, the REAL First Lady, and the Pleadians and the Galactic Alliance to bring true and everlasting peace and harmony to planet Earth. Joining me on the show will be Judy Cali (Famous Psychic), George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Charles de Galle, Winston Churchill, and other famous guests. I hope you can all listen to this mind blowing radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

ascensionjfkharmonynew earthpleadianspeace agreementgalactic alliance
