NEWSMAX | Matt Whittaker: Government agencies and the ongoing censorship battle

NEWSMAX | Former Navy Seal Carl Higbie talks with former AG Matt Whittaker:
Government agencies and the ongoing censorship battle
According to a whistleblower, the CIA tried to pay analysts to bury the Covid lab leak theory. Matthew Whitaker joins Frontline to discuss.