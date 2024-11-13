🪓 Trump's pick: Secretary of Defense almost killed a man with an axe - Pete Hegseth, Fox News anchor

🪓 Nothing to see here, just Trump's pick for the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth almost killed a man with an axe - Fox News anchor

Trump has nominated Congressman Matt Gaetz for the position of U.S. Attorney General.

Adding: Remember when Trump said he wouldn't hire (Little Marco) Rubio even to run one of his small businesses... Now, Trumps nominated new 'Secretary of State'. Also, Rubio has personally received over $1 million from AIPAC (Israel)

