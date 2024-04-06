Mysteries of Ancient Civilizations. Megaliths and Artifacts | Kaleidoscope of Facts 21. Trailer

Ancient civilizations on different continents have left humankind many mysteries that we have yet to solve. Kailas, Sphinx, Gunung Padang, Baalbek - the secrets of these and other amazing places on our planet excite the minds of both scientists and enthusiastic researchers.

On April 13, 2022, at 15.00 GMT an international conference Kaleidoscope of Facts “Mysteries of Ancient Civilizations. Megaliths and Artifacts” will take place.





➡️ Megalithic structures that don't fit into modern history. Why are they found not only all over the Earth but also on other planets?

➡️ New megaliths on old foundations. What is the value of these places?

➡️ The sacred construction and location of megaliths.

➡️ The physics of megaliths. The effect of megalithic complexes on people and the Earth.

➡️ Why was the building of these structures so important to previous civilizations?

➡️ How can the answers to these questions help us go through a phase of active climatic disasters?

We invite experts and scientists from different fields and all interested people to participate in a joint search for answers to these and other questions.

Please, send your applications for participation to [email protected]

It's time to give people the truth back!

