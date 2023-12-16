Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Beyond Politics: Evaluating the Real Impact of Biden vs Trump on America - Jason Scoop
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
670 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
43 views
Published 2 months ago

TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com



Jason Scoop

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JasonScoopComedy

CAMEO: https://www.cameo.com/jasonscoopcomedy



Cameos for The Flyover Team from Jason Scoop:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoqdfYRJVmL/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClZaSVqpC2k/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Coqa8BsJ1hk/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



-------------------------------------------

SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover



Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com



► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up Fo


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: cd80edf1b1b93e27



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket