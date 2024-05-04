⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 April - 4 May 2024)

▫️From 28 April to 4 May 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russia's energy and industrial facilities, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 25 group strikes by high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles, which hit Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, missile and ammunition storage areas, as well as a production facility for uncrewed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Moreover, temporary deployment areas of nationalist groups and foreign mercenaries, clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware have been hit.

▫️Over the past week, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken up more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on units of 12 enemy brigades close to Stelmakhovka, Novogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petropavlovka, Glushkovka, Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

23 counter-attacks of assault detachments of AFU 77th airmobile, 3rd assault, 63rd mechanised brigades, 10th and 18th National Guard brigades have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Novovovodyanoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were up to 975 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, two Grad MLRS combat vehicles, and 27 field artillery guns, including 13 Western-made guns.

▫️During the week, the units of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance to the depths of the enemy defence.

Two AFU airmobile, three assault, and nine mechanised brigades have been hit near Spornoye, Andreyevka, Maksimilyanovka, Paraskoviyevka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks by AFU 46th airmobile, 79th, 80th air assault brigades, and 93rd mechanised brigades have been repelled close to Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Krasnogorovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 2,325 Ukrainian troops, seven tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 44 motor vehicles, and 20 field artillery guns.

6 electronic warfare stations have been eliminated: 1 Nota, 1 Anklav, 1 Bukovel-AD, 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station, and four field ammunition depots.

▫️The units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line & liberated Novobakhmutovka, Semyonovka & Berdychi (DPR).

In addition, 14 brigades of the AFU have been defeated & 66 counter-attacks of the enemy have been repelled close to Leninskoye, Usmanskoye, Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Ocheretino & Netaylovo (DPR).

More than 2,405 UKR troops, three U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 20 armoured fighting vehicles, including 4 U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 27 motor vehicles, 33 field artillery guns, 14 of them are Western-made.

▫️Units of the Vostok GoFs have improved the tactical situation by defeating the units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanised Brig of the AFU, 102nd and 128th Territorial Defence brigs near Chervonoye, Gulyai pole (Zaporozhye reg), Ugledar, Urozhaynoye & Staromayorskoye (DPR).



The AFU losses were up to 745 Ukrainian troops, 15 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, two Anklav & Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, as well as 1 ammo depot.



▫️Over the week, the units of the Dnepr GoFs have engaged personnel and hardware of four brigades of the AFU, marines brigades, three Territorial Defence brigades, & Nat'l Guard brigs close to Malaya Tokmachka, Rabotino, Novoandreyevka, Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye reg), Mikhailovka, Ivanovka, Tyaginka & Berislav (Kherson reg).



The AFU losses were up to 215 UKR troops, 9 motor vehicles & 6 field artillery guns.



▫️Missile Troops and Artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Groups of Forces have eliminated two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS combat vehicles, two S-300PT anti-aircraft missile system launchers with an illumination and guidance radar, one IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system launcher, as well as one fuel depot for AFU military hardware.



In addition, one military echelon with Western-made hardware and weapons delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries has been destroyed.



▫️Aviation & AD facilities have shot down 15 U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 17 French-made Hammer aerial bombs, six GLSDB, HIMARS & Uragan projectiles, as well as 201 UAVs.

Over the past week, 14 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



📊In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,742 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,911 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,279 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launcher systems, 9,289 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,471 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.