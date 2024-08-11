NATO’s Plan to Deploy 800,000 troops Against Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO is preparing to transport 800,000 soldiers and 200,000 armored vehicles to the border with Russia in the event of full scale war. The publication Der Spiegel just reported this after gaining access to secret military documents. Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China, have contingency plans just like this one. But moving that many troops would be a massive undertaking unlike anything we’ve seen in recent history. How does NATO plan to achieve that goal? What challenges are there to deploying that many soldiers across the world? And what are some of the strengths and weaknesses of a collective defense alliance?
"The best laid schemes of mice and men"
Mirrored - Task & Purpose
