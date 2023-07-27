[Jul 27, 2023] TFR - 78 - Revolutionary Radio with Bill Schnoebelen: From Witchcraft To Yeshua… To Flat Earth

Sorry. We had some technical difficulties at the start of the show, but those finally got ironed out. In this broadcast, I talked with Bill Schnoebelen about everything from witchcraft, the occult and Freemasonry to Yeshua and the Flat Earth. Recognized as a Scriptural authority on alternative religions and the occult, previous to his salvation Bill spent sixteen years as a teacher of witchcraft, spiritism and ceremonial magick. All to the glory of YHWH, Bill’s experience as a Druidic high priest, ordained spiritist minister, high-level Freemason and former Satanist has been used to teach Christians the intricacies of spiritual warfare and to minister to those lost in cults. This was one power-packed show!





