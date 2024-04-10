BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War Castles: Albert Pike & The Empire of the Three City States
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
72 followers
209 views • 04/10/2024

War Castles: Albert Pike & The Empire of the Tree City States


Albert Pike envisioned a world dominated through three major world wars. This diabolical Luciferian plan of world domination will be executed by three major arms of the Illuminati, Power (Washington DC), Religion (Vatican City) and Greed (City of London). Join us as we lay out the facts and answer the question: How is all of this a secret?


