LIVE Uncensored: Geoengineering Expert Says by 2025 There Will Be No Food or Life Left

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Maria Zeee Uncensored
November 9, 2022
Dane Wigington from https://geoengineeringwatch.org/ joins us to discuss some of the key weather events being manufactured around the world, including La Nina in Australia. Dane says all of this intervention with the climate is going to cause rapid destruction of food supply and crops, predicting that by 2025 there will be nothing left. Dane also addresses the impossible task given to Australians recently by a Senator to prove geoengineering is occurring.
To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:
If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more: