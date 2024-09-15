LIVE Uncensored: Geoengineering Expert Says by 2025 There Will Be No Food or Life Left

Maria Zeee Uncensored





November 9, 2022





Dane Wigington from https://geoengineeringwatch.org/ joins us to discuss some of the key weather events being manufactured around the world, including La Nina in Australia. Dane says all of this intervention with the climate is going to cause rapid destruction of food supply and crops, predicting that by 2025 there will be nothing left. Dane also addresses the impossible task given to Australians recently by a Senator to prove geoengineering is occurring.





