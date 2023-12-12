Create New Account
The Plague, Back In Time For Election Year… And Your Dog Too
The Velain Report
Published 2 months ago

How many plagues can we be hit with at one time? Will it be our dogs that will now transmit these man-made viruses throughout the population in order to substantiate and justify new lockdowns and print-on-demand mail-in ballots? Kinda sounds like a re-run, doesn’t it? And just in time for an election year. Hmm

 

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

 

The Plague Back In Time For Election Year… And Your Dog Too!:

https://rumble.com/v3y0zw1-the-plague-back-in-time-for-election-year-and-your-dog-too.html

 

Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:
