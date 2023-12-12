How many plagues can we be hit with at one time? Will it be our dogs that will now transmit these man-made viruses throughout the population in order to substantiate and justify new lockdowns and print-on-demand mail-in ballots? Kinda sounds like a re-run, doesn’t it? And just in time for an election year. Hmm

The Plague Back In Time For Election Year… And Your Dog Too!

