Committing to Excellency During Crises Using These Five Key Fortitudes - Dawn Scott Damon

Being brave isn’t just about not quitting - it’s also about springing back up after you’ve fallen! These words of wisdom from Dawn Scott Damon - an author, speaker, and CEO of BraveHearted Woman - were hard-won. After facing a massive, real-life crisis that threatened to drown her in sorrow, Dawn chose to seize courage and rebuild her life despite massive disappointments and obstacles. Dawn discusses the importance of staying committed to living our best lives even when we don’t feel like it - especially when the midlife crisis hits hard. She also talks about five key “fortitudes” she encourages others to embrace, including vision, identity, and virtue. “It takes courage to stay the leading lady of your life,” she says. But we need to be brave, and a little courage goes a long way.
TAKEAWAYS
Resilience is choosing NOT to quit on yourself, your dreams, or your God-given purpose
Bravery is choosing to rise from mediocrity and harness a courageous spirit even when you feel afraid
Vision, courage, and dreams are possible at any stage of life
Rejection and pain can hurt - but what are you going to do with that pain? Choose courage and reject victimhood
