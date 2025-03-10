BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Committing to Excellency During Crises Using These Five Key Fortitudes - Dawn Scott Damon
Counter Culture Mom
Being brave isn’t just about not quitting - it’s also about springing back up after you’ve fallen! These words of wisdom from Dawn Scott Damon - an author, speaker, and CEO of BraveHearted Woman - were hard-won. After facing a massive, real-life crisis that threatened to drown her in sorrow, Dawn chose to seize courage and rebuild her life despite massive disappointments and obstacles. Dawn discusses the importance of staying committed to living our best lives even when we don’t feel like it - especially when the midlife crisis hits hard. She also talks about five key “fortitudes” she encourages others to embrace, including vision, identity, and virtue. “It takes courage to stay the leading lady of your life,” she says. But we need to be brave, and a little courage goes a long way.



TAKEAWAYS


Resilience is choosing NOT to quit on yourself, your dreams, or your God-given purpose


Bravery is choosing to rise from mediocrity and harness a courageous spirit even when you feel afraid


Vision, courage, and dreams are possible at any stage of life


Rejection and pain can hurt - but what are you going to do with that pain? Choose courage and reject victimhood



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Brave Woman video: https://bit.ly/40P9FOt

Stand Up Now Apparel (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4fGfWCJ

Bravehearted Woman book: https://bit.ly/4aRnoJd


🔗 CONNECT WITH DAWN SCOTT DAMON

Website: https://www.braveheartedwoman.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/braveheartedwomencommunity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dawndamonlive/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dawndamonlive

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4jWXNmj


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
deathsuicidedivorcemarriageauthormiscarriagetina griffincounter culture momdawn scott damonbrave hearted woman
