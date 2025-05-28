© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The British contract with Eastern European settlers in Palestine
A clip from a rare UK produced documentary from the 1980s, when disclosing the truth about certain institutions was not seen as a crime.
We all know the real history to this with Balfour, the Rothschilds etc. The history they show for the agenda is completely different.
