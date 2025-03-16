Living water Foundational nutrition

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Clay Clark: Tell us about some of the solutions that you have available there at the RealDrjJudy.com.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: What I was just talking about is foundational, living water. We have Cardio Miracle, proven with the functional spectral clustering that in fact, it hits the three main pathways of all COVID in a single powder that you don't have to think about buying that glyphosate laden GMO genetically modified poison processed food, chemicals in your water, chemicals in your beer, chemicals. It's not beer, folks! Everything in a grocery store processed is poisoned. So, we show you the solutions that have been certificate analysis clean from many manufacturers around the country. They're not mine. I simply identify somebody who's come to the table and made something that can give us the foundation and the solutions now, then the most important is the education, and we've got to educate the docs, the medical deities.

03/12/2025 - ThrivetTime Show with Clay Clark: What Is The Singularity? What Is Synthetic mRNA Agenda? What Is the Neuralink Agenda? What Is the Artificial Intelligence Agenda? https://rumble.com/v6qlgi2-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-the-singularity-what-is-synthetic-mrna.html

Cardio Miracle: drjudy.cardiomiraclehealth.com



