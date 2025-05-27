U.S. CATTLE AT 64-YEAR LOW, HORMONE RULES FUEL BEEF PRICE SURGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US cattle inventory is at a 64-year low, sending beef prices skyrocketing for consumers. The exporting of American cattle has also plummeted, partially due to the hormone-treated stateside cattle not passing the stronger food standards of some countries. Further compounding the issue, imports from Mexico have been suspended due to the detection of a dangerous flesh-eating fly that poses serious risks to both livestock and humans.