Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week November 25 to December 1, 2024

▪️Russian troops once again carried out a massive combined strike on the enemy's energy facilities in western Ukraine. The best results were achieved in Rivne, where a Kh-101 air missile with cluster submunitions hit a city substation.

▪️A substation in Ternopil was another successful target among energy facilities. The Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down several drones, while others successfully hit the target, resulting in power outages.

▪️Combined strikes on AFU facilities in Odesa region also continued throughout the week. The targets of the raids were port infrastructure, temporary deployment points and air defense positioning areas.

▪️Meanwhile, the AFU once again attacked Russia's “old territories” with Western weapons. An airfield in Kursk came under attack from cluster sub-munition missiles, most of which were shot down, with minor damage to the runway.

▪️The AFU also attacked an oil depot in Kaluga with drones. Several tanks were damaged, the fire was quickly eliminated.

▪️The infamous Atlas oil storage facility of the state reserve in Rostov region came under attack again. As a result of several drone detonations, at least two tanks caught fire, firefighting is still ongoing.

▪️The Crimean peninsula was not spared by the AFU. This time the enemy tried to hit energy facilities and military airfields. As a result of the combined attack 25 drones and two Neptune anti-ship missiles were shot down, there were no consequences on the ground.

▪️On the Kursk direction, Russian troops continued to gradually de-occupy of the region. In the Korenevo district, the Russian forces took control of a number of forest belts south of Kremyanoe, and in the Sudzha district they managed to advance near Kamyshevka and in the Nechaev area.

