© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Jerry Marzinsky the Voices
36 views • 02/19/2024

Clip from Jerry Marzinsky interview

Full interview here https://www.brighteon.com/dbf0ac96-b028-4fa0-bdc4-fed653f05e54


https://www.vehementflameministries.com

Email: Prayer Request to

[email protected]

https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII


Visit Jerry's website https://www.jerrymarzinsky.com/

Read Jerry and Sherry's book https://www.amazon.com/AMAZING-JOURNEY-INTO-PSYCHOTIC-MIND/dp/0359783368

Help us get this information out by donating to the following link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=DPL2K2533M5WY¤cy_code=USD&source=url&Z3JncnB0=

https://www.causisminstitute.com

Email: Prayer Request to

[email protected]

https://donate.stripe.com/3cs170a4saVQ288bII


Jerry is a retired licensed psychotherapist with over 40 years of experience working with and studying the thought processes of psychotic and criminally insane patients in some of the most volatile psychiatric institutions in the nation.

Jerry is a commercial pilot, certified SCUBA diver and long distance motorcyclist. He has held the positions of 2nd Lt. in the Arizona Civil Air Patrol and Assistant Scout Master.

He was awarded the state of Arizona’s meritorious service award and the Pima College Apple award of teaching Abnormal Psychology.

His formal academic training comprises a B.A. in Psychology from Temple University, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of Georgia, and two years of study in a Ph.D. Psychology program.

He is the co-author of An Amazing Journey Into The Psychotic Mind - Breaking The Spell Of the Ivory Tower and currently has a private practice in Arizona.

Keywords
demonspsychologyevil entitiesvoices in your headthey are not your voices
