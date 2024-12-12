BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WITNESS 📰 KENTUCKY JUDGE TRADED FAVORS FOR SEX 🎙 BANFIELD
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
53 views • 6 months ago

A former Kentucky sheriff was indicted last week in the slaying of a judge who was gunned down in his courthouse chambers two months ago, shocking a tiny Appalachian community. NewsNation investigative reporter Allison Weiner reveals exclusive recordings involving Judge Kevin Mullins and alleged victims.


#Kentucky #Sheriff #Judge


Ashleigh Banfield is *the* definitive authority on the nation’s biggest true crime stories. A veteran award-winning journalist, Ashleigh brings a sharp focus to the crime stories gripping America, distilling facts and analyzing context in a way which captures viewers’ interests and imaginations. No one knows the prosecution and the defendants’ cases better than BANFIELD, all the while keeping the victim at the heart of every story we tell – just another reason NewsNation is truly News for All America.

Weeknights at 10pm/9C. #Banfield


NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all America.


More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/

Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp

Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG

How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dq-vFiE3kmQ

Keywords
sheriff mickey stinesjudge kevin mullinsashleigh banfieldallison weinerfavors traded for sex
