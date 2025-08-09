© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man United vs Fiorentina Preseason Friendly | De Gea’s Emotional Return & Sesko’s Debut
Description
Manchester United’s preseason finale against Fiorentina ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. The day was special with former goalkeeper David De Gea returning to receive a warm tribute from Bruno Fernandes, who playfully challenged him on the pitch. New signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko showed promise as United prepare for the upcoming Premier League season. Watch the highlights and get ready for an exciting campaign ahead!
Hashtags
#ManUnited #Fiorentina #DavidDeGea #BrunoFernandes #BenjaminSesko #ManUnited2025 #PremierLeague #FootballHighlights #OldTrafford #PreseasonFriendly #Soccer