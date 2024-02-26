The Liberator #13: No Loafers In This Army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video includes two parables of Jesus, one exploring what it means to be a faithful servant waiting for the Lord, the second (the parable of the fig tree) looking at the importance of bearing fruit spiritually. Jesus also reveals that the truth divides families and he talks about the importance of discerning the signs of the times. Are you serious about becoming a real disciple of Jesus? If so, then check out this video!