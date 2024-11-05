FULL SHOW Crooked journo arresting cop Matt Jukes; C4 exposes genocidalist King Charles

Labour/WEF inheritance tax hike; UK journo arresting cop Matt Jukes a crim? Southport killer groomed online? C4 exposes genocidalist King Charles' greed

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/10/31/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-214/





— The Budget. Social care, palliative care funding crisis ignored. Strikers paid off. Inheritance tax. NI, wages tax. Spending on public services.

— £100bn a year to pay off interest on debt. Military more money to fight Russia. Budget 2024: key points at a glance

— Labour’s inheritance tax raid on farmers ‘needs to be reversed’ Mr Anderson said the Labour “raid” on farmers would “decimate” rural communities across Britain.

— Inheritance tax is a fascist (pro-corporate) anti-family tax: Kevin Cahill, journalist and author, on Big Tech breaking the law with mass surveillance

— Are Britons being fleeced on inheritance tax? New data appears to say yes The Treasury’s inheritance tax receipts are at an all-time high

— Starmer speaking to Biden – Starmer joined Trilateral Commission.

— The phoney cold war explained: G Edward Griffin, The Grand Design, on the American war machine in 1968

— CND protest at RAF USAF Lakenheath tomorrow – anti nuclear weapons. Nuclear non proliferation treaty.

— Editor of ‘Modern War’ magazine Joseph Miranda from 2014 on war gaming board games

— game about Russia invading Ukraine which includes CIA funded NGOs protesting on the streets what we can learn from war gaming

— Iraq won so they sacked the general! ‘Millennium Challenge 2002’ was a Pentagon war game exercise.

— Marine Corps Lieutenant General Paul K. Van Riper, playing Iraq, WON in ten minutes so he was sacked!

— Rep. Clay Higgins on the FBI involvement in Jan 6th storming of Capital Building by Trump supporters.

— Reminder two months to go - George Galloway, Worker’s Party – Starmer will take UK to war within 6 months

— Journalist arresting top cop Matt Jukes refused to investigate serious crimes when S Wales police force CC

— Why did Matt Jukes, now head of Met police’s journalist arresting pro-genocide squad, ‘take no interest’ in evidence of serious organised crime

— Within his own force when chief constable of South Wales Police? So says Tony Roach, former Cardiff cop, who used to have Matt Jukes as his boss

— The UK Was Warned This Counterterrorism Program Was A Disaster — But Rolled It Out Anyway – Revealed:

— British government rolled out a dangerously flawed intelligence-sharing system right as the UK suffered one of its deadliest years from terrorism.

— WAS HE GROOMED BY INTEL. ONLINE? Axel Rudakubana (18), who allegedly murdered three children in Southport, charged with terrorism.

— Tommy Robinson funded by Israel, a tool of criminal security services. How the Israel lobby fuelled the rise of Britain’s top anti-Muslim chaos agent by David Miller·

— Kamala Harris rattled after she was heckled by an anti-Israel protester at rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday same happened on Sunday

— Trump speech – no WW3 under him? Donald Trump and Melania enrapture his fans in sellout New York City rally

— Tim Cohen, Christian and author of ‘The Anti Christ and a Cup of Tea’, joins Tony and Martin online. A debate between Tim and Martin

— Tim is pro Zionists owning the Land of Israel, which God gave them – Martin sees Zionist takeover of Palestine as a colonial act.

— Does Netanyahu see himself as the King, prophesied to bring in a 'Jewish Messiah/Antichrist'? Why does Tim think King Charles III is the Antichrist?

— Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, in Bethlehem, on Bible prophesy about the return of the Jews.

— What does Bible say about the return of the Jews to Israel? ‘Christian Zionism: The Tragedy and the Turning’ – war is never Christian.

— Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of Hope and Empowerment Book by Mazin Qumsiyeh*

— C4 Dispatches ‘The King, the Prince, and their Secret Millions’, tomorrow Saturday 2nd November at 8.10pm.

— Kevin Cahill, author of ‘Who Owns Britain’ ‘The Times Rich List’, on the Royal’s wealth and power, and King Charles in Australia being heckled

— Israeli surveillance. Mazin Qumsiyeh on visiting Australia in July and meeting Lidia Thorpe, heckler of King Charles – Western colonisation.

— George Samuely, in Budapest, explains up to 500,000 Moldovans in Russia couldn’t vote in the recent Moldovan referendum, and Georgian elections.

— George Szamuely at the UN: Threats to international peace and security – Security Council, 9769th meeting George’s presentation at UN Security Council .

— State Department Threatens Georgia With ‘Consequences,’ Amid Rigged Election Claims Despite billions spent trying to overturn the Georgian government

— BRICS Conference in Kazan, Russia, last week – strategic Countries on Russian border.

— Halloween warning, Devil Worship, The Rise Of Satanism documentary (1989) Resist the devil and he will flee from you. – An epidemic of ritual abuse of children from infants to teenagers

— NOT The BCfm Politics Show