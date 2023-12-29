MIA: Masculinity in America | Prager U New Documentary

MIA: Masculinity in America | Prager U Full Documentary

Young men are told that masculinity is “toxic,” traditional gender roles are oppressive, fathers are unnecessary, and women are no different from men. This is leaving young men grappling with questions about their identity and purpose. @aldobuttazzoni searches for the truth and speaks with respected experts about the critical role men play in society.





Featuring interviews with:





- John Gray (author of Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus)





- Cassie Jaye (investigative filmmaker and director of The Red Pill documentary)





- John Rosemond (family psychologist and author of The Bible Parenting Code)





- Dr. Chloe Carmichael (clinical psychologist and author of Nervous Energy)





- Brian Echevarria (father, husband, and activist who went viral for his anti-CRT speech at a school board meeting)





PragerU’s short documentary, MIA: Masculinity in America, encourages men to embrace the power of masculinity and its positive impact on relationships, families, and society as a whole.