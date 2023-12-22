Create New Account
Hamas' Abu Obaida Reveals Series Of Setbacks For IDF; '25 Israeli Soldiers Eliminated...'
Hamas' Abu Obaida has made startling claims about the IDF in a new statement. Abu Obaida claimed that Israel. Obaida stated that Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters have killed 25 IDF soldiers. He further added that dozens more have also been injured on the battlefield. Obaida, in his statement, also said that at least 41 Israeli army vehicles have been hit.

