BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New York Teacher Forced To Have Psychological Examination For Refusing Mask & Jab Mandates
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
99 views • 12/10/2023

Tonight, we have a powerful lineup of guests shedding light on crucial issues! Out tonight at 7PM (GMT) on http://Ickonic.com

Noelle Florio, a seasoned teacher of twenty years, shares her harrowing experience of losing her teaching career due to her stance on medical freedom. Accused of "psychosis" for speaking out against mandates, she reveals the challenges faced in advocating for sovereignty and resisting medical tyranny in New York schools.


Dr. Stephen Malthouse, a respected physician and expert witness, takes us on his personal journey of facing repercussions for daring to question policies.


Sara Salyer, an advocate with 'Salvo Scotland,' passionately champions the constitutional rights of the Scottish people. A retired TV journalist turned college instructor, she brings a wealth of experience to the discussion as a writer, public speaker, and researcher.


Don't miss this enlightening episode as our guests share their stories and insights on pressing issues.


Tune in for an eye-opening conversation on Gareth Icke Tonight!


Available exclusively on http://Ickonic.com

Keywords
jewspalestinenew yorkteachergazaoccupationforcedisrealgareth ickejab mandatespsychological examinationnoelle floriorefusing mask
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy