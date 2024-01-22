Create New Account
GAZA - Throughout the day, Israel actively Bombarded Residential Areas in Khan Yunis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

Throughout the day, Israel actively bombarded residential areas in Khan Yunis

The IDF continues its ground operation in the Gaza Strip. A large settlement in the south of the enclave stood in their way. The Israeli Air Force, in an attempt to take control of the city, burns entire neighborhoods in Khan Yunis.

Arab media reports on probably the largest number of victims in the region since the beginning of the Israeli military operation.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

