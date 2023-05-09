Ascension into the New Earth with the famous Dr. Lee Merritt!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria, I discuss the challenges to Ascension with Dr Merritt. She is one of America's best known doctors, and I hope you can all listen to her fascinating and positive interview! If we all work together, I know we can and will make this world a much better and happier place! The interview is in German and in English. With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com outofthisworldreadings.com outofthisworld1150@gmailcom