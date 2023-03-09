© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2awytoc90c
2023.03.09 Qin Gang's confidence comes from the CCP's internal cadres' determination to fight the US and recover Taiwan. Wang Qishan's words reflect the core of Xi's ideology - war with the US and to recover Taiwan, continue the CCP's brainwashing, enslavement, and rules of the Chinese people.
秦刚的底气就来自于中共内部和美国干仗的决心和收复台湾的决心。王岐山的言论就是习的核心思想和美国干仗收回台湾。奴役中国人民，继续共产党的洗脑和统治。