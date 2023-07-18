BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iurie Roşca: There's No Multipolarity, Only One Global Center of Real Power
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
42 views • 07/18/2023

Former Moldovan politician Iurie Roşca discusses how he was forced to make a paradigm shift several times throughout his life to come to his current state of mind (e.g. anti-communist, anti-imperialist, anti-globalist). He discovered how the Collective West was attempting to change family values and even the national constitution in Moldova through economic imperialism. He's been politically assassinated, is persona non grata in Romania, and had his website taken down by Moldovan state security. Initially, he supported the Collective Kremlin, but many doubts began to emerge. The greatest shock came in 2020 with the Covid operation when we were able to see that we have only one global center of real power.


Websites

Iurie Roşca Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Iu.Rosca

Telegram https://t.me/iurierosca


About Iurie Roşca

In 1989, Iurie Roşca became one of the founders of the Popular Front of Moldova. He was executive president of the organization from 1989 to 1994. Between 1990 and 2009, he was a deputy in the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova. He is a journalist and author and "has been at the epicenter of the most important events since 1988 until now".


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiachinaww3globalismukrainetechnocracytranshumanismworld government
