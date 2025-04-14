9-11 Whistleblower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Time To Finally Tell The Truth About 9-11
* After 20 years in congress, Rep. Curt Weldon was about to become chair of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report.
* In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career.
* At 77, he has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-curt-weldon