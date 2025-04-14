BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

9-11 Whistleblower
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
741 views • 5 months ago

It’s Time To Finally Tell The Truth About 9-11

* After 20 years in congress, Rep. Curt Weldon was about to become chair of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report.

* In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career.

* At 77, he has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 14 April 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-curt-weldon

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1911830764716535845

Keywords
terrorismfalse flaghillary clintoncover-upfbideep stateciatucker carlsonchinadonald trumpmiddle eastworld trade center9-11declassificationbush administrationbuilding 7september 11inside jobosama bin ladenterror attackmuammar gaddaficontrolled demolition9 11coordinated attackcurt weldon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy