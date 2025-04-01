BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
LOOKS LIKE WE FINALLY CRACKED THE MYSTERY ⚧️ AROUND BRIGITTE MACRON❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
986 views • 5 months ago

" If it walks like a duck, looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it's a duck"


Brigitte Macron has been worked out. The "She's a Man" campaign wasn't started by journalists at all. Now in the United States, compromising materials on Brigitte Macron are being published, changing the feminine gender to the masculine and adding charges of seduction of minors. However, one should not think that it was the press that started the campaign. Everything is different. In the case of the deep state, which simply chose the first waste material to change its orientation…


Who was the first to say that Brigitte Macron is a man?

The investigation was actually started by the French. The scandal is associated with the name of Natasha Ray. It was she who promoted the thesis that the first 30 years of Brigitte Macron's life were a mystery shrouded in darkness. A woman named Brigitte didn't seem to exist at all. Because she was... a boy named Jean-Michel Tronier.


Natasha Ray first published the data in 2017, after Macron was first elected president of France, in the French magazine Faits et Documents ("Facts and Documents"). Later, the authors of the investigation made a film, which has already been removed from YouTube.


Amanda Roy worked with Natasha Ray on the investigation. But it is Natasha who is now asking for political asylum in Russia, as she is now being persecuted in her homeland. Her lawyer Francois Danglean told about the decision to seek asylum in Russia.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/E7ImnvGpS5NS/

brigitte macrontransapocalypseexcuse me its maamjean-michel tronierfrench magazine faits et documents
