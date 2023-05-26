BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
U.S. Congressman George Santos has given a speech on the CCP’s infiltration into the American judicial system and its judicial persecution of Miles Guo in the U.S. for the first time
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
9 views • 05/26/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2hqhst48f9

05/20/2023 【Miles' Insight】U.S. Congressman George Santos has given a speech on the CCP’s infiltration into the American judicial system and its judicial persecution of Miles Guo in the U.S. for the first time at a meeting of the House of Representatives. He wouldn’t have done it if he had not verified what he said but his opponents introduced a motion, trying to expel him from Congress, which proves his speech carries weight.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/20/2023 【Nicole看七哥】美国国会议员乔治·桑托斯首次在众议院会议上就中共渗透美国司法系统并在美国对郭文贵先生进行司法迫害发表演讲。如果他没有查证他所说的事情，他就不会这么做，但他的反对者却发起一项动议，试图将他驱逐出国会，这证明他的演讲很有影响力。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
