7/8/2023 【Nicole on War Room with @stevebannon】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo is the most important witness, and he is willing to testify before Congress about the CCP’s weaponization of the U.S. judicial system.
7/8/2023 【妮可做客班农战斗室】妮可: 郭文贵先生是最重要的证人，他愿意到美国国会作证揭露中共是如何将美国司法系统武器化的！
