How to Make Healthy Raw Chocolate at Home (gluten-free & vegan recipe)
7 months ago

Good health begins in the kitchen:

https://www.plantbasedeva.com/

In this video, we show you how to make raw chocolate at home. It can be for any occasion!

Best of all it's healthy and filled with amazing superfoods and antioxidants to keep you young and healthy. It will provide you with energy and it’s a great quick snack!

Here is the list of ingredients:

• Raw cacao powder

• Raw cacao butter

• Raw cacao paste

• Coconut sugar, honey, or maple syrup

• Pomegranate powder or any superfood of your choice

• Spirulina or any superfood of your choice

• Walnuts

• Chocolate molds (in any shape of your choice) – be sure they go in the freezer!

Accessories:

Double boiler & chocolate molds: https://www.amazon.ca/shop/plantbasedeva (paid link)

---

Discover the power that comes from gaining confidence in the kitchen and know how to use food to nourish yourself and your family for optimal health.

Register now for the Self-Paced Culinary Nutrition Expert Program and Take your Health to the Next Level. Visit: https://www.plantbasedeva.com/go/culinarynutrition/


Enjoy!

Stay healthy,

Eva


“The video and description may contain affiliate links. If you click on a link, we may receive a commission. Money earned helps to support our website.”


Keywords
rawveganismvegan recipeshealth coachraw chocolatehealthy habitseasy recipesplant based recipesplant poweredvegan dessertsraw vegan dessertraw vegan chocolate
