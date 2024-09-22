How to Make Healthy Raw Chocolate at Home (gluten-free & vegan recipe)

Good health begins in the kitchen:

In this video, we show you how to make raw chocolate at home. It can be for any occasion!

Best of all it's healthy and filled with amazing superfoods and antioxidants to keep you young and healthy. It will provide you with energy and it’s a great quick snack!

Here is the list of ingredients:

• Raw cacao powder

• Raw cacao butter

• Raw cacao paste

• Coconut sugar, honey, or maple syrup

• Pomegranate powder or any superfood of your choice

• Spirulina or any superfood of your choice

• Walnuts

• Chocolate molds (in any shape of your choice) – be sure they go in the freezer!

Accessories:

---

Discover the power that comes from gaining confidence in the kitchen and know how to use food to nourish yourself and your family for optimal health.

Enjoy!

Stay healthy,

Eva





