BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Intimate Message of Hope
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
51 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 12 months ago

Time to relax in having chosen to stand fast on the right side of history.

For those not yet convinced, one might consider these:


"As Constitutions collapse":

https://www.bitchute.com/video/s4R8d10pQVdl/

"Bible vs. Constitution" (2011):

https://www.brighteon.com/b3986a7a-5458-4e67-bd16-6b89b6726c06

"Love as Law" part 1:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DEpkHcBpXTzp/

"Love as Law" part 2:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhcIvOpoQv26/

"Love as Law" part 3:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PQ3XF5IZZTPJ/

"The Hoax of Common Law":

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bMuZ9lL5iYMX/

"Comparing Common Law to Biblical Law (light hearted way to show it)"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DQT0OYDSXZFG/

"The Land of Make Believe Laws (satirical way to show it; my classic from 2011):

https://www.brighteon.com/2d01a6a9-52f3-4b2f-929f-3695fe93ba09

Our more serious ("unapproved") stuff is on DVD for those helping us preach this "Government Built on LOVE"!

Consider joining our "LAW BASED ON LOVE" team.

[email protected]

Keywords
biblelovetruthpeacearmageddon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy