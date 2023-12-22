Create New Account
Trump Removed From Colorado Ballot - Is It Revolution Time in America?
KevinJJohnston
April LaJune joins us to talk about TRUMP's removal from the Ballot in Colorado and Biden's possible removal from the TEXAS BALLOT.

America is DEEP TROUBLE. The Kevin J. Johnston Show

Thursday, December 21 at 9PM EST

